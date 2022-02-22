Manchester United reportedly have some major issues behind the scenes as Ralf Rangnick struggles to implement his ideas on this squad.

According to a damning lengthy report from the Independent, Rangnick recently had a 45-minute individual coaching session with one first-team player, who didn’t seem to take in his instructions at all.

Rangnick supposedly highlighted where the player was going wrong and how to improve, in what seemed like a productive session, only for the player to then play the next match like he hadn’t taken any of it in.

The player in question is not named in the report, but in truth it could be one of several members of this United squad right now.

The Red Devils have not looked at their best for some time, and it seems clear that they don’t look entirely comfortable in Rangnick’s set-up.

Having said that, it might be worth giving this project a bit more time, as things weren’t going to well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season either.