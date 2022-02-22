Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been described as “tactically anarchic” by top coach.
“A key issue is that it is similar with a lot of senior players. Bruno Fernandes can obviously be decisive, but he is described by one top coach as ‘tactically anarchic’,” writes Miguel Delaney from the Independent.
It’s an ongoing issue at Manchester United. There is a wealth of talent at the football club and a manager who is tactically astute. A manager who is described as many as the godfather of gegenpressing. “One of the best, if not the best German coach,” ESPN quotes, from Jurgen Klopp.
There’s no doubts about the coaching ability of Ralf Rangnick but seemingly his ability to convince the United players to buy into his ideas. There are many luxury players at the club, when it’s going well, they are usually a key factor.
Fernandes is a very effective player on his day but is clearly too stubborn to be open to new tactical ideas. Pep Guardiola is a fantastic example of someone who has the trust of players to believe in what he’s trying to achieve, even if that means changing their position on the pitch for him. We saw it with Joshua Kimmich, Philipp Lahm and Joao Cancelo to name a few.
The likes Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho appear to have bought into the ideas of the new manager which has coincided with improved performances from the pairing.
Herein lies the problem of a squad built by too many managers and an interim boss. Managers like Klopp and Guardiola bring in players who fit their style. United have players from Ferguson, Moyes, Van Gàal, Mourinho and Solskjaer. Bruno must be doing something right as Rangnick keeps picking him. The next Manager needs to be allowed clear out those he doesn’t want to make room for those he does.
Bruno must be brought to book. Too often in a game he is caught out of position and gets caught with the ball because he reacts slowly. Drop him and he will gave to conform to requirements. He makes mistakes and looks at his teammates as though they did something wrong.
You should try watching a game instead of reading other people’s opinions. As a supporter for over 60 years in Bruno I see someone who works hard for the team every game and who isn’t afraid to try something more audacious than a 5 yard backpass. He fits the mould of Utd players who are prepared to play attacking football to entertain as well as wanting to win every game. Long may he continue.
Agree .