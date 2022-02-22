Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been described as “tactically anarchic” by top coach.

“A key issue is that it is similar with a lot of senior players. Bruno Fernandes can obviously be decisive, but he is described by one top coach as ‘tactically anarchic’,” writes Miguel Delaney from the Independent.

It’s an ongoing issue at Manchester United. There is a wealth of talent at the football club and a manager who is tactically astute. A manager who is described as many as the godfather of gegenpressing. “One of the best, if not the best German coach,” ESPN quotes, from Jurgen Klopp.

There’s no doubts about the coaching ability of Ralf Rangnick but seemingly his ability to convince the United players to buy into his ideas. There are many luxury players at the club, when it’s going well, they are usually a key factor.

Fernandes is a very effective player on his day but is clearly too stubborn to be open to new tactical ideas. Pep Guardiola is a fantastic example of someone who has the trust of players to believe in what he’s trying to achieve, even if that means changing their position on the pitch for him. We saw it with Joshua Kimmich, Philipp Lahm and Joao Cancelo to name a few.

The likes Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho appear to have bought into the ideas of the new manager which has coincided with improved performances from the pairing.