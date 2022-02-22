Euro giants confident of signing €25m Man United misfit once current loan ends

Inter Milan are reportedly optimistic they can seal the transfer of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for around €25million once his loan at Sevilla comes to an end in the summer.

The Frenchman joined Sevilla from Man Utd in January, and will be there until the end of the season, though it’s hard to imagine he has much of a future at Old Trafford after this.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Martial didn’t want to return to the Red Devils, and now Todo Fichajes claim that Inter are pursuing him for the summer.

The Serie A giants could do well to bring in the 26-year-old as an upgrade on the under-performing Alexis Sanchez, though some might argue that €25m would be a lot to pay for him.

Most MUFC fans will surely feel that Martial doesn’t look worth anything close to that kind of value at the moment, though perhaps he’ll benefit from the chance to play more often and make a fresh start with Sevilla.

Inter perhaps shouldn’t rush into this deal, but one imagines they’ll continue to monitor his progress in the weeks and months ahead.