Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has been approached by Cameroon to switch allegiances after appearing at multiple age groups for the Swedish national team.

The 19-year-old wide player who has recently burst onto the scene at Old Trafford, is eligible to represent Sweden, Cameroon and England. According to Footazimuts, the Cameroon manager António Conceição has approached the player and his team with the hope of convincing him to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the Cameroon national team.

Unfortunately for them, the negotiations haven’t progressed too far with the agent and mother of Elanga proving difficult to convince. The youngster seems to be enjoying his time representing Sweden, having scored seven goals in eight games for the Under-21s. His mother and father are both of Cameroonian descent.

If the Manchester United winger continues to impress at club level, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him approached by England as well. Having been in the academy since he was twelve years old, he’s been living in England a long time, and he looks like a talent Gareth Southgate could enjoy having in his squad.

Elanga has already made nine Premier League appearances, scoring two goals, so it is no surprise to see Cameroon attempting to convince him. He was brought up and born in Sweden before moving to England when he was eleven, shortly after his father had retired.