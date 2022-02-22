Tuesday saw the release of the long-awaited Adidas X Speedflow Messi ‘Mi Historia’ boots.

Written into the design of the Solar Gold, Black and Bright Yellow boots are the words Familia, Respecto, Aficion and Nosotros – all things that have been dear to the Argentinian throughout his player career.

As wth most releases where Messi attaches his name, it’s a given that the boots will be a best seller.

It isn’t the first time Adidas have used such a colour way, however, as Footy Headlines noted that their Messi Adizero boots, that were used in the 2014/15 season, were also bright yellow and black as their signature.