Newcastle United are reportedly set to become one of many clubs owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

The Magpies’ wealthy new backers bought the club earlier this season and it seems they’re now edging closer to completing a takeover of Inter Milan as well.

The Serie A giants are another big name who could represent an exciting project with more funding, and it seems PFI want to build an empire of clubs in the same way Manchester City’s owners have done.

The City Football Group also own New York City, Melbourne City, Girona and others, and we could see Newcastle putting something similar together.

For now, however, NUFC will surely be the priority for the club’s new owners, who invested in signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

One imagines more big names will follow in the near future, though Inter could also soon become a force to be reckoned with in the transfer market.