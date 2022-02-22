Newcastle United and Aston Villa leading race to sign Liverpool defender

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign a new defender and have earmarked Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as a potential summer signing.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Magpies, as well as Aston Villa, are frontrunners to sign Gomez at the end of the season.

Gomez, 24, joined Liverpool in 2015 after being signed from Charlton in a deal worth just over £4m.

Since his arrival at Anfield, the English centre-back has gone on to feature in 134 senior matches, in all competitions.

However, after seeing his name fall further down in manager Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order following the emerging partnership of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Gomez’s long-term Liverpool future now appears to be less than certain.

Understood to be wanted by the Geordies, as well as Steven Gerrard’s Villians, next summer could very well see both sides launch bids for 24-year-old.

Gomez’s deal at Anfield, which sees him earn around £75,000-per week, is set to run until 2024.