Man Utd could be given intriguing options in new manager search as they face competition for Pochettino

Manchester United could reportedly be facing competition from Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Although Pochettino is the Man Utd players’ preferred choice, according to the Daily Mail, he’s also a target for Madrid and that could force the Red Devils to consider some interesting alternatives.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has also notably been linked with United by The Athletic and others, and he’d be a bold choice to step into the Old Trafford dugout next season.

But perhaps MUFC will also look at the situation at Real Madrid and consider poaching Carlo Ancelotti if he ends up being replaced by Pochettino at the Bernabeu?

The Italian tactician is a serial winner and one of the most experienced names in the game, so could surely be a tempting option for a big club like United, even if his second stint in the Spanish capital hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Ancelotti joined Real last summer after doing impressive work at Everton, and he’s also previously managed in England with Chelsea, guiding them to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2009/10.

Most impressively, however, the 62-year-old has won the Champions League title on three separate occasions – twice with AC Milan, and once with Real Madrid in his first spell in charge.

It would be fascinating to see Ancelotti back in another big job in the Premier League, and potentially reunited with his former Los Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo.