Football rivalries can be incredibly healthy and almost tribal, however, sometimes things are taken just that little bit too far.

Atmospheres inside stadiums are never better than when both sets of supporters are getting behind their teams.

In a derby situation the sense of expectation is heightened, and that permeates the crowd who, by kick-off, are really up for the action about to be served up to them.

There are many derbies across the European leagues that could be said to invoke the greatest passions.

AC Milan v Inter, Barcelona v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain v Marseille, Liverpool v Everton, Man United v Man City, Tottenham v Arsenal…

The list is practically endless, but the one derby where passion combines with sectarian hatred to turn a game of football into a ‘powder keg’ atmosphere is the Celtic v Rangers ‘old firm’ game.

The two appear to be sworn enemies, however, Rangers Fans For Change have now called for an end to the song ‘Billy’s Boys’ which is routinely sung by some supporters.

It glorifies the reign of terror of Billy Fullerton, a known fascist and Rangers fan whose gangs used to terrorise Catholics and Celtic supporters in Glasgow.

The passion in a strongly worded statement from the group sets down in simple terms how the song has become an embarrassment to the club, and that it should stop being sung.