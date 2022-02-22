Chelsea lead race for Liverpool target, clause could pave way for bargain €25m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to seal the transfer of Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

The Brazil international has been a top performer at Elland Road, and one imagines he’s now ready to make the step up to playing for a big six Premier League side, or another top team around Europe.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are ahead of Barcelona in the running to sign Raphinha, who could leave for as little as €25million due to a relegation clause in his contract.

If Leeds do go down, that would surely be an irresistible deal for Chelsea and others, with Raphinha otherwise set to cost as much as €75m, according to the report.

The Blues could do with signing Raphinha as an upgrade on under-performing attackers like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, but Liverpool have also been tipped as suitors for him in the past.

Football Insider claimed the 25-year-old is one of a few targets for Liverpool up front, and he could have a key role to play at Anfield as Mohamed Salah is nearing the final year of his contract, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not getting any younger.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been hugely successful in recent times, so Raphinha could undoubtedly fulfil his ambitions if he were to move to Stamford Bridge or Anfield.

This would be a blow for Leeds fans, however, as they look to be building something very promising under Marcelo Bielsa, with Raphinha a key part of that.