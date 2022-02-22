Fabrizio Romano provides key update on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future

Fabrizio Romano will have eased Tottenham fans’ fears by insisting that Antonio Conte is happy and settled at the club despite some recent negative headlines about the Italian tactician.

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season, and has made a decent start at Spurs, though it’s undoubtedly a challenging job compared to what he’s used to.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager also hit out at the club’s underwhelming transfer window, leading to some fears that he could already be considering his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romano has put those rumours to bed, however, with Spurs fans sure to breathe a sigh of relief at this news.

“They needed the reaction, and from what I’m told – and as I said here on the channel – Antonio Conte, also after his interview to Sky Italy, he is not planning things like leaving or creating a problem,” Romano said.

“No, he wants to be clear, he wants to react, he wants the club to think with a winning mentality and he wanted the players to react on the pitch. This is what he asked in the dressing room the day before the game with Man City, and this is what we saw on the pitch.”

Tottenham are back in the race for a top four spot after a thrilling 3-2 win away to Man City at the weekend.

