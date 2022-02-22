Spurs coaches describe defender as a ‘Rolls Royce’ player

Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team coaches have reportedly been thoroughly impressed, both on and off the pitch, with defender Cristian Romero.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Argentine centre-back is earning quite the praise among the Londoner’s backroom staff.

Romero, 23, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta under the guidance of former manager Nuno Espirito Santo last summer.

Although the 23-year-old’s move is a loan move, the Lilywhites can choose to make his switch permanent for £47m at the end of the current campaign and that now looks likely to happen.

It has been noted that members of Tottenham Hotspur’s coaching set-up have been so impressed by the young South American that they have described him as a ‘Rolls Royce’ player.

The coaches’ early assessments certainly seemed to be backed up – especially considering how impressive Romero was during his side’s 3-2 victory over league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.