UEFA in talks over moving Champions League final from Russia

UEFA are considering changing the Champions League final location after ongoing trouble between Russia and Ukraine.

As it stands, the Champions League final is due to take place in St Petersburg on May 29th but UEFA may be forced to switch locations due to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Times have reported that Putin has sent troops into East Ukraine as it appears a full scale invasion on the country is being planned by Russia.

According to The Mirror, Wembley Stadium in London could be a potential candidate to host the final with the Gazprom Arena in Russia becoming increasingly unlikely. A late location change isn’t unheard of, with last year’s final being switched from Istanbul to Porto after the Turkish city was placed on the ‘red list’ during the Covid 19 outbreak.

A switch to an English stadium would be great news for fans of the four English clubs who were all successful in progressing into the knockout stages.