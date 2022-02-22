Adrien Rabiot has somehow avoided a straight red card despite making one of the worst challenges you are likely to see in the modern game.

Rabiot attempted to tackle Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, and while he succeeded in stopping the man it was far from using any clean tactics.

The Frenchman went in high with his boot, hitting Chukwueze on his knee directly with his studs.

However, despite the animated protests of Unai Emery’s team, referee Daniel Siebert kept his original decision and only cautioned Rabiot with a yellow card.

The score is currently 1-1 between the teams after Dusan Vlahovic’s 31 second opener was cancelled out by Dani Parejo’s smart finish.

You can watch the full video below.

Adrien Rabiot is a very, very lucky man! He's somehow only shown a yellow card for this challenge on Samuel Chukwueze ?? The Villarreal players weren't happy about it at all…#UCL pic.twitter.com/XlQLgoGdVo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022

Pictures from UEFA Champions League and BT Sport