Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale can be heard shouting “Your chips ahhhh!” in an advert for local fish and chip shop.

These are words which sounds very similar to what Leicester City fans were targeting him with in their game against Arsenal back in October! A classic chant from fans when an opposition goalkeeper attempts a goal kick, the difference being in this game, Ramsdale decided to join in.

Below, Arsenal have promoted the fish and chip shop on their Twitter page, where not only is their current goalkeeper Ramsdale featured, but also the legendary David Seaman.

? Chip Inn Fish Bar ? Home to the finest catches, on the other side of Holloway Rd. ? Isn't that right, @AaronRamsdale98?#ArsenalSupportingSupporters pic.twitter.com/L23N8ckbYj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 22, 2022

Fair play to Arsenal for putting together this lovely clip to raise awareness about helping out local businesses!