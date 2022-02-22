What was supposed to be a triumphant moment for Chelsea turned into a hugely comical one at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi stepped onto the pitch and proudly presented the Club World Cup trophy to the crowd.

As the cheers began to ring out, the groundsmen clearly didn’t get the message as they set off the sprinklers just as the trio were passing.

Talk about spoiling the moment.