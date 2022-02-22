Chelsea’s American superstar Christian Pulisic has doubled his sides lead after a neat chipped finish.

Pulisic latched onto a pass from N’Golo Kante to finish off a swift counter-attack and give Chelsea a potentially vital cushion in the Champions League last 16 against French Champions Lille.

Kante picked up the ball deep in his own half and carried the ball forward with superb technical quality before slotting in Pulisic who took the ball in his stride before his chip found the back of the net.

This goal adds onto Kai Havertz’s first half opener.

You can watch the full video below.

Christian Pulisic bags Chelsea's second vs Lille ? A brilliant charging run from N'Golo Kante to set it up!#UCL pic.twitter.com/9umdIrHc6q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022

Pictures from UEFA Champions League and BT Sport