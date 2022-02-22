Dusan Vlahovic has started off his Champions League career in a dream fashion after expertly scoring on his debut in the competition.
Vlahovic, a January window signing for Juventus from Fiorentina, scored just 31 seconds into his debut to simultaneously double his Juventus tally since joining.
The 22-year-old striker received a ball over the top and latched onto it under pressure from a pair of Villarreal defenders.
He then brought the ball down and smashed it towards goal, finding the far bottom corner to give his side an important goal early on against a tough customer in Unai Emery’s Villarreal.
