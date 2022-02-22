Video: Dusan Vlahovic scores brilliantly in dream Champions League debut

Champions League
Posted by

Dusan Vlahovic has started off his Champions League career in a dream fashion after expertly scoring on his debut in the competition. 

Vlahovic, a January window signing for Juventus from Fiorentina, scored just 31 seconds into his debut to simultaneously double his Juventus tally since joining.

The 22-year-old striker received a ball over the top and latched onto it under pressure from a pair of Villarreal defenders.

He then brought the ball down and smashed it towards goal, finding the far bottom corner to give his side an important goal early on against a tough customer in Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea stars get soaked by Stamford Bridge sprinklers as they parade Club World Cup
Video: Kai Havertz scores powerful header to justify selection ahead of Romelu Lukaku
Aubameyang reveals what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said to him when he joined Barcelona

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.