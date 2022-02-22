Chelsea’s Club World Cup hero Kai Havertz has headed The Blues into the lead in their Champions League last 16 tie against Lille.

Havertz replaced the dropped Romelu Lukaku at the spearhead of Chelsea’s attack after a dismal performance from the Belgian during the 1-0 over Crystal Palace.

And Havertz justified his selection with a powerful header into the ground which bounced back up and into the back of the French Champions net.

Chelsea are the defending Champions of the trophy and will want to do all they can to defend it even if history is stacked against such an achievement, with only Real Madrid in their unprecedented three-peat able to do it in the modern era.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from DAZN