Although Crystal Palace lost their London derby to Chelsea after a late, late Hakim Ziyech winner, up until that point, Patrick Vieira’s side were full value for a point.

It was a magnificent performance from the South Londoners, who kept their West London counterparts quiet for the most part.

Indeed, Romelu Lukaku was completely marked out of the game, something not lost on journalists asking Vieira questions for his pre-match conference ahead of the Watford game.

The Frenchman was keen to espouse the virtues of his whole team, however.