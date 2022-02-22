West Ham in pursuit of 23-year-old centre-back

West Ham are reportedly interested in Stoke City centre back, Harry Souttar.

The towering Australian centre back has impressed at Stoke City and according to ExWHUemployee (a reliable West Ham insider) David Moyes is interested in signing the 23-year-old. After missing out on a centre back in the summer, this is clearly an area the Hammers are targeting to strengthen.

In his long career, Moyes has often favoured tall, powerful players, signing the likes of Sylvain Distin, Marouane Fellaini and Craig Dawson. Souttar certainly fits that bill, standing just shy of two metres tall.

Starting his career in Scotland with Dundee United, Stoke made a move for the youngster despite him only making two first team appearances. Since joining the Championship side, he’s played 54 games across but unfortunately suffered an ACL injury in November last year, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. It’s expected West Ham will be in for the player in the summer, once he fully recovers from his current injury.