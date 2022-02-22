Worry for Pele as Brazilian legend in hospital after ‘struggling to eat or sleep’

Football fans all around the world will undoubtedly be sending their best wishes to Brazilian legend Pele after the former footballer recently returned to hospital suffering from a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Pele, 81, enjoyed a hugely successful footballing career during his playing days between 1952 and 1977.

Having made just shy of 800 senior appearances, including 92 for country Brazil, Pele, who played for Santos and New York Cosmos, is credited with scoring 732 goals, in all competitions, throughout his quarter of a century-long career.

MORE: Former Fenerbahce star facing 32 years in prison for shooting dad-of-two dead

However, having long retired, Pele now faces many health concerns, including a recent UTI which, according to recent reports, left him ‘struggling to ear or sleep’.

ESPN claim to have obtained a medical report relating to the 81-year-old’s recent admission to hospital, which reads: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele] was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on the 13th to continue the treatment of the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.

“During his stay, routine exams were performed, which indicated the presence of a urinary infection, a fact which extended the patient’s stay in the hospital.

“His clinical conditions are stable, and hospital discharge should take place in the next few days.”

Widely regarded as one of, if not, the greatest footballer player to ever grace a pitch, Pele’s staggering career saw him lift 14 major trophies, including three World Cups for Brazil.