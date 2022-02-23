Former footballers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have both taken to social media to convince Lille defender Sven Botman to move to the Premier League.

After watching Botman in action earlier this week against Chelsea in the Champions League, Lineker, who is a boyhood Leicester City fan, believes that the commanding centre-back would make a great addition to Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

However, reacting to the Match of the Day presenter’s hopes of seeing Botman arrive at the King Power Stadium, Shearer, an avid Newcastle United fan, suggested the 22-year-old defender could be St James’ Park bound.