Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

According to reports, AC Milan are extremely likely to secure the signature of the Portuguese midfielder.

“Barring sensational twists, Renato Sanches will be coached by Stefano Pioli next season,” read a report by Calcio Mercato.

Arsenal showed interest in the 24-year-old in the summer, as reported by The Mirror, with Sanches admitting he’s ready to leave the French club. The dynamic midfielder would have been an important addition at The Emirates, with Granit Xhaka potentially on his way out the door. With attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard often having to play in deeper positions in midfield, Arteta should be targeting a player to sit alongside Thomas Partey with a bit more defensive ability.

Sanches has struggled with one or two injuries this season, but when fit, is often a regular starter in Jocelyn Gourvennec’s team. Despite struggling when playing in the Premier League on loan at Swansea back in 2017, he has had plenty of time to grow not only on the pitch but as a person also. He’s become a regular for his country and it’s no surprise multiple clubs are in the hunt for him.