The transfer history between Barcelona and Arsenal has generally been a successful one, with various players moving between the two footballing titans.

The most recent of course is former Gunners captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It now appears that this summer could see some further business between the two clubs as the North Londoners are keen to strengthen in a key area.

Mikel Arteta still doesn’t appear to be 100 percent happy with the way his midfield are performing.

As a unit, there is work to be done in order to ensure that they remain competitive and can challenge the top sides in the Premier League and Europe in all aspects.

To that end, Barcelona star, Sergi Roberto, may be just the ticket.

His contract with the Catalan club expires at the end of the season, and as The Sun report, the club are prioritising the contracts of other players at the club first.

That leaves the way clear for the Gunners to make their move and seduce Roberto before he’s had a chance to consider what sort of offer might be forthcoming from his current employer.

A versatile exponent, the player spent a number of seasons playing as a right wing-back at the Camp Nou, but his more natural role is as a central attacking midfielder, a role he has undertaken with aplomb.

If Arteta is able to bag his services for free, it would be a real coup, and though Barca would be loathe to lose him, with the players they now have in situ, they could, realistically, cover his absence.