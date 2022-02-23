The transfer merry-go-round will be turning apace this summer, as a huge number of elite free transfers, or those players coming to the end of their contracts, will become available.

One can expect that once one of those stars instructs his representatives to get the deal done, it will start the dominoes falling and see the make up of some of the best teams in Europe change quite significantly.

Barcelona will need to overhaul their squad entirely, and that’s always assuming that they’re able to do so given their financial predicament.

One player that will definitely be leaving the Camp Nou is wide man, Ousmane Dembele.

Only Barca’s position in the league at present is what’s seeing the French World Cup winner get a game, as it’s believed that the preference would be to let him see out the last six months of his contract in the stands.

In any event, once he leaves, the question of his replacement is of obvious urgency.

Although Sport suggest that Juventus’ Paulo Dybala would actually be a second choice for the club if they failed to land Erling Haaland, the likelihood is he would be Dembele’s replacement as the club already have players that they can call on as a centre-forward if required – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being the most obvious.

However, the outlet also note that Tottenham have made a concrete offer for the player, and it would appear they’re quietly confident of landing him thanks to his association with former Juve sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

Antonio Conte’s prior employment at the bianconeri may also stand the North Londoners in good stead, and Dybala is definitely available, having told the Italian giants he will leave for a new adventure, per Sport.