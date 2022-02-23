Barcelona are reportedly targeting Alexander Isak and Jules Kounde if they miss out on number one target Erling Haaland.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have made Kounde a top target for the summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen possibly leaving the club. Also, Isak has been heavily linked to Arsenal in the past and the Swedish international has hinted at a move to England, when speaking to The Independent.

However, if Barcelona miss out on Haaland, they will be turning their attention to the two La Liga stars, according to Sport.

Due to financial struggles at the Nou Camp, Barcelona may find it difficult to secure the signature of one of the most sought after talents in world football. With interest all around the world including Real Madrid and Manchester City, Barcelona may be priced out by two financial powerhouses.

If they do miss out, Kounde and Isak are two players which vastly improve this current Barcelona side. Isak, still only 22, will slot in up front for Xavi’s side, who are yet to adequately replace Luis Suarez or Antoine Griezzman in this position. Kounde, 23, would be seen as a long term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Barcelona may have fixed their forward problems short term, with the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeyang. Although, he is 32-years-old and isn’t a long term solution.