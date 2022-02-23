Championship side interested in Newcastle United midfielder

Championship strugglers West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

That’s according to a recent report from Football League World, who claim the Baggies would like to add the Magpies’ central midfielder to their squad.

After joining their youth academy all the way back in 2003, Longstaff, 24, has been with the club throughout his entire professional career.

However, following the club’s bumper £300m take over at the end of last year, Longstaff is one of many players facing an uncertain future.

Having started just 10 Premier League games all season, Longstaff has remained on the side’s substitute bench for their last three outings.

Seemingly now out-of-favour, who also recently signed Bruno Guimares from Lyon, Longstaff could find that his future lies away from St James’ Park.

One side understood to be interested in landing the 24-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, is West Brom, who after sitting inside the Championship’s bottom half, look destined to spend next season in England’s second tier.

Irrespective of these recent reports and the fact he has not featured since January, manager Eddie Howe, recently insisted that the midfielder’s long-term future is in the North East of the country.

“January is very, very intense for everyone connected with the club, and trust me,” Howe told reporters last month (as quoted by Chronicle Live). “This has been the most intense January I’ve experienced.

“So, in terms of our current players that are out of contract, that may well have to wait until the end of January when we know we’re secure in what we’ve done.

“Sean has a long-term future at this football club.

“I’ve been impressed with him since I’ve come in.

“He’s been committed, he’s trained well and he’s earned his place in the team. He got an opportunity against Man United, and I thought he was excellent.

“I thought the team weren’t particularly good against Cambridge, so we’re looking for a response from the team, and Sean is part of that team.”

With the Geordies facing a massive few months if they’re to beat the Premier League’s drop, Longstaff is likely to be called into action but still with new contract renewal, the closer it gets to the summer, the more likely the Englishman is to depart the club.