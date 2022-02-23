David Moyes is worried about the workload of Michail Antonio due to Jamaica commitments.

According to The Athletic, the 31-year-old will be called up to the Jamaica squad, potentially playing in three games whilst away with his country. Due to travelling and fatigue, he may miss West Ham games as a consequence of this.

Antonio, who struggles with injuries anyway and with very little depth in the striker position, is forced to play more games than he should, before even taking international football into account.

If the 31-year-old was to get injured, West Ham are left with players like Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen or maybe even Manuel Lanzini, who would all have to fill in out of position.