Ex-sporting director tells Antonio Conte to sign in demand Serie A defender

Gianluca Petrachi, Roma’s former sporting director and close friend of Antonio Conte, has reportedly told the Tottenham Hotspur boss to go all out to sign Torino centre-back Bremer.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which suggest the commanding defender is wanted by several top European clubs, including Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

With his contract set to expire in 18-months time, this summer could be the time that fans see the highly-rated Brazilian move on.

However, although Inter Milan are understood to be early frontrunners to secure the South American’s signature, the race, at this stage, is still relatively open and following Petrachi’s recommendation, Tottenham Hotspur could launch a shock move.

Despite being valued at just £18m by Transfermarkt, given how many clubs want him, Torino will know that they can inflate the player’s price tag and that could be where Tottenham Hotspur have the edge over their European rivals.

Since joining Torino back in 2018, Bremer has gone on to feature in 100 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 17 goals along the way.