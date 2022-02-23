It seems that Arsenal are going to have to put their hands in their pockets this summer if they want to acquire the striker that they’re after as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s long-term replacement.

The Gunners allowed their former captain to leave on the final day of the transfer window, with Barca stepping in to sign the player on an 18 month deal which suited all parties.

However, with no time to bring anyone else in after a quiet window in terms of incoming transfers, the need for a new striker in the summer is blindingly obvious.

More so when you consider that the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are likely to move on too.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool?

There’s plenty of time for the Gunners to position themselves in the marketplace of course, and one name is interesting Mikel Arteta above all others.

Atletico Madrid star, Joao Felix is top of the list, but according to El Chiringuito via Sport Witness, he’ll cost north of €100m if Arsenal want to add them to their ranks.

Thomas Partey will know all about what the silky attacker can bring to the Gunners, and given that the lines of communication between the two clubs were opened when the deal for Partey was agreed, it’s possible the Spanish giants might be keen to extend the relationship further if Arsenal are willing to pay top dollar for Felix.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool on red alert with Real Madrid already laying the groundwork for star striker if Mbappe deal collapses La Liga president lets slip where Erling Haaland will end up next and Kylian Mbappe might not be too happy Stunning defensive stat highlights how difficult it will be to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League

At 22 years of age, the player is still years away from his prime as a player, so it really boils down to how ambitious do Arsenal remain as a club.