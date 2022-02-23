Former defender says Leeds star is ‘shot to bits’ and suffering from ‘low confidence’

Leeds United are having nowhere near the same kind of season that they enjoyed last time around.

The Whites have suffered some dreadful luck when it has come to injuries and suspensions and now run the risk of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Marcelo Bielsa’s latest defeat came at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United who thumped them 4-2 during last weekend’s most recent round of fixtures.

Despite scoring two goals, the Whites were well beaten by the Red Devils and now sitting precariously in 15th place must now focus all their efforts on their 14 remaining fixtures if they’re to beat the dreaded drop.

One player who Bielsa will be hoping to count on is wide attacker Raphinha, who despite coming off the bench and scoring against United, has been labelled as ‘shot to bits’ by former defender Stephan Warnock.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports’ ‘The Football Show’, Warnock said: “Raphinha looks massively low on confidence.

“He looks shot, at the moment where he has got no confidence in what he is doing and he was their go-to man.

“So, they are in trouble, definitely.”

Leeds United’s difficulties don’t look to be eased anytime as their next match will be against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool.

The tie is set to take place on Wednesday evening and will be played at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 7.45 p.m (UK time).