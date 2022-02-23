Gabby Agbonlahor has criticised the recent performances of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio and more.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “They are over reliant on Michail Antonio and he’s been very poor for a long time, for me. Whenever he gets on the ball his first touch is not great.” This would be a fair statement from Agbonlahor, with Antonio failing to control the ball more times than any other player in the Premier League this season, a whopping 96 times.

“Benrahma and Fornals have also been very poor. The only performers have been Bowen and Rice, everyone else has been poor.” Agbonlahor added, maybe slightly unfairly. West Ham started the season reasonably well and are currently sat in fifth position. If you’d have asked any West Ham fan if they’d take that after 26 games they would have snapped your hand off.