Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has told Manchester United midfielder Fred to “stop talking” after comments he made questioning the United board.

Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa forward with 73 goals in 322 Premier League appearances, added his voice to an interview Fred conducted with TNT Sports Brazil, in which the Brazilian revealed he thought it wasn’t good Man United were unsure on what their plan was going beyond the summer, when Ralf Rangnick’s time as interim boss will end.

Fred starred tonight in United’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, providing the pass before the assist for Anthony Elanga’s dramatic equaliser late on.

While Fred had his share of blame in Joao Felix’s stunning opener, he improved a lot thereafter, ensuring United remained in contention to grab a result which they subsequently did.

The Brazilian international also came off the bench to smash in United’s third goal against Leeds United on the weekend, marking his return to the team with his third of the campaign.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Agbonlahor said: “I just don’t get it. You’ve had an amazing performance against Leeds, you battered Leeds, Fred scored and you have a big game tonight – stop talking!

“Get your head down, get your recovery done the next day, you’re probably flying out to Madrid the day after. Why are these players talking so much? I don’t get it.”

Fred seems to have found rich vein of form for United since Rangnick was appointed, and he and United fans will be hoping it continues in order to help the team carry on with their markedly improved defensive record.