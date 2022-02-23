Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a major target for both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the summer.

The centre back, who is out of contract in June, is yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a new deal and is expected to leave on a free transfer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are setting their sights on the Danish defender but will face competition from German giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern will be losing Niklas Sule to Borussia Dortmund in the summer, due to his contract expiring. The German title favourites see Christensen as an adequate, like for like replacement. Inter Milan on the other hand, could be losing Stefan de Vrij at the end of the season, due to interest from multiple clubs. Both sides may have to replace their respective star defenders and a free transfer for a 25-year-old Danish international would be a smart coup for either club.

Christensen, who has played more regularly in a back three than a back four, could be more suited to Inter’s tactical setup, with them opting for a back three with wing backs. Bayern, more often than not set up with just two central defenders, which Christensen hasn’t played in for some time. On top of this, with the competition of young defenders Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, Bayern might not be the smartest move for him, with a little less quality in the back line at Inter.