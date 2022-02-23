‘It’s not right’ – Antonio Conte drops bombshell statements after Spurs suffer defeat to Burnley

Being the manager of Tottenham Hotspur has been enough to kick the outspokenness of Antonio Conte to yet another level as the Italian has publicly questioned his own future after Spurs lost to Burnley this evening.

Burnley, relegation candidates in the Premier League, came away 1-0 victors against the north London outfit tonight, sparking a potential pathway out of the drop zone with just a 34% hold of the possession.

Conte, renowned as a manger who does not hold back to the media and regarded as someone with tendencies to ruffle the hierarchy of the clubs he manages, proved as such and much more with some ominous statements after tonight’s defeat.

The man who has mounted iconic Championship campaigns in the Premier League and Serie A admitted that it ‘it’s not right and not good’ for anyone to ‘continue to ‘lose’, something that he cannot ‘accept’, which is to be expected given his success at clubs like Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Conte admitted that there needs to be a sit-down with the club, who he professes as one who ‘change coaches’ but leave the players the ‘same’, leading to no ‘change’ in the results, in which the ‘best solution’ needs to be worked out, a statement that sounds awfully like an admission that his time at the helm should be up.

See More: Video: £15m Spurs newbie Rodrigo Bentancur left injured by sharp skill in rare moment against Burnley

Antonio Conte: “I need to talk to the club. Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can’t accept to keep losing. I’m sorry”. ?? #THFC “Here coaches change, but players are always the same… but results don’t change”. pic.twitter.com/LycgIQkv61 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

Antonio Conte adds: “I am doing a lot for the club every day. But it is not enough. For this reason I think now is the right moment to make an evaluation for the club… It is not normal for Tottenham to lose 4 out of 5 games. We have to talk and find the best solution.” #THFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 23, 2022

The way Conte just spoke to me just now he was clearly suggesting that he was going to quit as Spurs manager. ” I have to talk to the club” More on @talksport now #THFC — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) February 23, 2022

The entire interview can be seen below:

? “The players are always the same, the club changes the coaches, the players are the same, but the result doesn’t change. I’m too honest to accept this situation.” Antonio Conte apologises to the Tottenham fans after the team lose against Burnley following a win over Man City pic.twitter.com/cdagiPB1VX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 23, 2022

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham Hotspur must do all they can to keep Antonio Conte as manager despite dismal run of form Man United remain confident of signing Spurs and West Ham stars even without Champions League football Remarkable stat proves how dependable Liverpool star has been since coming to the Premier League

Conte took the reins from Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November and has recorded seven wins, four defeats and three draws, in a spell that has started to be tarnished by the usual inconsistency and upsets (which seem like shock results individually but a fabric of the team when previous years are considered) that have let Spurs down in recent seasons.

As if a defeat to a struggling Burnley side wasn’t bad enough, Daniel Levy now has yet another batch of bombshell statements from Conte to dissect, not long after the boss brutally yet honestly undermined their ability with a ‘1%’ reference.