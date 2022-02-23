Two of the most anticipated transfers in European football history are likely to take place this summer.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are believed to be looking for pastures new, though neither have publicly come out and suggested where they might be headed.

The rumour mill has been turning apace for an age, but all of that could be about to stop after La Liga president, Javier Tebas, known for a penchant of putting his foot in his mouth, let slip where he believes both Mbappe and Haaland will end up.

As far as the French World Cup winner is concerned, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Real Madrid will be his destination.

Notwithstanding that fact that he will have seen how poor Los Blancos can be after destroying them in the Champions League, moving to the Spanish capital would appear to be a better bet than life as the first €1m per week player at Paris Saint-Germain.

The charm offensive from Florentino Pérez et al began long ago, and it would be a huge surprise to see that deal collapse.

As far as Haaland is concerned, every big club in Europe appears to want him, particularly given his low buyout clause from Borussia Dortmund.

However, only the richest clubs can afford him thanks to his salary demands and those of his representative, Mino Raiola.

Tebas appears to know already what’s happening, and it will come as a bitter blow to Mbappe.

“Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are ruined [financially],” the La Liga president was quoted as saying in Goal.

“That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It’s the best thing that could happen to La Liga.”

That will destroy the notion of top-billing for the Frenchman, and see him go from sharing the headlines with Messi and Neymar, to doing the same with the Norwegian.