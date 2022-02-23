Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool continue to go from strength to strength, and there’s every chance, at this stage, that they could be challenging for the title again this season. Particularly if they can get the better of Man City when the two Premier League giants face off against each other.

The chief reason they continue to be so competitive is the brilliant way in which their buying and selling has been done over the past few seasons.

Bringing players in at the right price and maximising profit on outgoing stars appears to be something that the Reds have got just right.

Klopp will have his targets in mind, and then it’ll be down to the backroom staff to go about their work and try to engineer the best deal.

Sometimes, unexpected opportunities will present themselves which are too good to turn down, and then it’s merely a question of conducting business swiftly and efficiently.

A player that was previously of interest to Liverpool was Inter Milan’s marksman, Lautaro Martinez, according to Calciomercato.

The outlet have suggested that at the end of this season, there’s a possibility that the Reds could look to test the waters again, given that Inter know they need to sell Lautaro if they want to fund other deals across the squad.

Apparently the Italian giants want as close to €90m as possible which isn’t beyond Liverpool’s financial capabilities, but is likely to see them baulk.

If Inter were prepared to lower their potential demands, then perhaps business can be done and Roberto Firmino will need to be looking over his shoulder.