Liverpool certainly appear to be making a game of things as far as the Premier League title race is concerned.

At one point, the Reds could’ve been as much as 15 points behind their rivals, Man City, however, should they win the match between the two sides and their game in hand, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be level on points going into the business end of the season.

It’s remarkable consistency from a side that are very much built in Klopp’s image, with players specifically signed with a certain set of skills.

Each plays their part perfectly, so it would be entirely understandable why the German would be loathe to lose any unless he himself believed that they had become surplus to requirements.

He may need his wits about him, however, if the deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid collapses for some reason.

That’s because, according to Fichajes, Florentino Perez has already earmarked Sadio Mane as Mbappe’s replacement.

Clearly, Los Blancos have the money to fund deals for whosever they choose, and they remain one of European football’s most storied clubs.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would surely be tempting to Mane at the very least, though it’s unlikely he’ll find as good a connection there as he has with Mo Salah at Anfield.

That might not be enough for him to stay put if the La Liga giants come calling, so for any number of reasons, Klopp is likely to be keeping his fingers crossed that Mbappe’s switch doesn’t hit any 11th hour hitches.