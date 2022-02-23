Liverpool targeting £75m valued South American striker as future Firmino replacement

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool has put together one of the most iconic attacking lines in Premier League history. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have enjoyed huge successes at Anfield, including firing the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title as well as the 2018 Champions League. However, like all good things – they must come to an end and despite the arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves last year, according to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp is targeting another striker to eventually take over from Firmino.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Reds are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 24, has been with Inter Milan since he joined from Argentine side Racing Club back in 2018 in a deal worth just £22.5m.

Since arriving at the San Siro, the 24-year-old South American has gone on to score 61 goals in 165 appearances, in all competitions.

MORE: Former Fenerbahce star facing 32 years in prison for shooting dad-of-two dead

However, the start of this year has not been kind to Martinez, who has not scored since December last year.

Clearly finding it difficult to lead the side without the partnership of Romelu Lukaku who rejoined Chelsea at the end of last season, it has been noted that Martinez could be the player to be ‘sacrificed’ due to his market valuation – understood to be around £75m (€90m).

Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Martinez could be boosted after Klopp recently hailed the striker.

Speaking ahead of his side’s first-round Champions League knockout tie against Inter Milan, Klopp, as quoted by Anfield Watch, said “Obviously Sanchez and Dzeko we know well – and Lautaro Martinez is one of the most exciting strikers in the world, probably. It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it.”

Martinez, who was a previous target for Tottenham Hotspur, has a contract with Inter Milan that is set to run until 2026, therefore, luring him away from the Serie A champions will not be easy.