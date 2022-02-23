Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could be heading to Inter Milan to replace Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal in the last few days, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb and Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal look set to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer upon their contracts expiring, leaving options limited in the forward positions. Also, with Spurs potentially losing Harry Kane and with the Englishman being the only recognised striker if he was to stay, an effort to sign Martinez for either North London club does make sense.

In another twist, according to Calciomercato, Jesus could be heading to Inter Milan to replace the Argentine striker, with his contract only having 18 months remaining and Pep Guardiola seemingly keen to make room for an elite level striker in the summer.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has long been a fan of the Brazilian forward, trying to sign him whilst he was still at Palmeiras, before he joined Man City.

With Guardiola often opting for a ‘false nine’ in attack, utilising the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, Jesus has failed to live up to expectations this season. The 24-year-old has just two goals in 15 starts this campaign and a move to Inter could kickstart his career again.

With contract negotiations for Jesus reportedly not even starting yet, it seems he is falling out of favour at the club. City have been heavily linked with the likes of Kane and Erling Haaland, so getting someone like Jesus off the books does make sense.