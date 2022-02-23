Gabriel Martinelli was rejected by Manchester United four times as a kid.

Martinelli chatted to The Athletic in an interview, where he revealed he was rejected by Manchester United in four separate trials, aged 13,14,15 and 16.

After these trials, Barcelona also took the Brazilian on trial, but decided not to sign him.

Martinelli continued to push himself in Brazil, before Arsenal scouts Everton Gushiken and Jonathan Vidalle watched him play in the Copinha (an under-20 competition).

Eventually, Arsenal would go on to sign Martinelli but it could have been a very different story for the 20-year-old.

The rise of the Brazilian has been extremely impressive, after having to move to a new country, learn a new language and suffer injury setbacks, we’re starting to see the reason Arsenal paid around £6million (as reported by GOAL) for such a raw, risky prodigy.

Martinelli this season has contributed six goals and assists in 15 league games and has been keeping England international Emile Smith Rowe out of the team at times.

Working under a coach who has faith in young, technical players has certainly helped Martinelli and he’s slowly shaking off the youngster tag and turning into a key player for Arsenal. When forking out large transfer fees on the likes of Jadon Sancho, who haven’t hit the heights expected of them, Manchester United may regret not snapping up a young talent when they had the chance to do so for next to nothing.