There’s going to be some very significant changes at Old Trafford this summer, not least in the dugout.

The expectation is that Ralf Rangnick will move upstairs to oversee the footballing direction of Manchester United, though it’s not entirely implausible that Rangnick himself stays as permanent first-team manager rather than interim.

Whatever the outcome of that particular situation, there will be members of the playing staff that will be looking for pastures new, for a variety of reasons.

It would appear to be a foregone conclusion that Jesse Lingard will look to move on for free given that perceived promises made to him regarding playing time have been broken.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool

Donny van de Beek would surely prefer to stay at Everton too, although if his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, were to take over at Old Trafford, that could persuade the Dutchman otherwise.

Another who has been marginalised under Rangnick, though it would appear to be more to do with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo than anything else, is Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan marksman has proved to be a hit with United fans ever since joining the club, though he is now believed to be considering a move elsewhere.

According to Goal, Cavani has a proposal from Botafogo that he’s willing to listen to, given that his current deal with Man United is set to expire this summer.

More Stories / Latest News Big name to be benched for Atletico Madrid vs Man United Manchester United star questions “strange” managerial appointment Arsenal set to do another free transfer deal with Barcelona this summer in order to strengthen key area

He’d be a highly prized addition to the South Americans, but it’s almost certain that clubs with bigger budgets and better incentives will also be interested in having Cavani in their ranks.