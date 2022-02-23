Manchester United remain confident of signing their summer transfer targets even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

United have established a four-point cushion to fifth placed West Ham United after back-to-back wins over Brighton and Leeds United.

The sticky part here remains the teams below them with games in hand. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves all have at least two games in hand on United, and prior to Spurs’ defeat against Burnley, all three had the possibility of moving at least level on points with them. Either way the top four race is still well and truly on.

However, according to ESPN, United do not believe this matters for their transfer strategy in the summer.

The American outlet report Spurs’ talisman Harry Kane and West Ham destroyer Declan Rice will both not be fazed in joining United by a lack of top level European football.

The 2016 acquisition of Paul Pogba from Juventus would indicate such a thought process to be somewhat accurate, although what United’s board are overlooking here is the respective extra pull of then United boss Jose Mourinho.

Since no one knows who United’s new boss will be after Ralf Rangnick leaves the position in the summer, they will lack any manager pull, and the lack of a long-term vision could hinder the club going into the summer without a spot in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Both Kane and Rice would represent huge upgrades to similar players in the same area for United.