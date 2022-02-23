Football is becoming a very expensive business indeed, as all of the top teams are also finding out to their cost.

If you want top quality signings, then you have to pay through the nose for them, and that’s something that Manchester United have already realised.

Their difficulties don’t just relate to which potential signings to make either.

It’s impossible to really judge who to bring into the first-team at this point, until the small matter of who is going to be the manager next season has been resolved.

Or, is the transfer direction going to come from Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to take a seat ‘upstairs’ at the end of this season.

Will we see United adopt the continental method of having a sporting director shape the team with the new manager brought in solely to carry out those instructions, or is that role likely to be more advisory in nature?

Whichever it’s to be, one player that United already appear keen on is RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku.

According to Bild, the player was the last to be brought to the Bundesliga giant by Rangnick in his role as sporting director there.

To that end, there is already a relationship in place which could smooth the wheels of negotiations, however, there’s a price to be paid.

Bild note that the Red Devils will have to spend north of £75m to land the player, and that might just be out of United’s reach.