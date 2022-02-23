Manager salary report claims Chelsea boss earns significantly less than his Premier League rivals

Manager salary details show Thomas Tuchel sits 8th in the Premier League rankings. 

Tuchel is behind rival managers like Marcelo Bielsa and Brendan Rodgers, despite having his Chelsea side in third position in the league.

After winning the Champions League last season, it’s interesting to see him earning less than some who are leading their teams to bottom half finishes as it stands.

Top half managers Graham Potter and Bruno Lage, find themselves in 18th and 17th respectively in the pay table.

Eddie Howe, after taking over at Newcastle United after their billionaire Saudi takeover, interestingly sits in 16th place.

Understandably, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the highest earners with both their teams sitting comfortably ahead of third place as it stands. Antonio Conte may not have taken the difficult Spurs job if it wasn’t for the exceptional salary offered to him.

With Potter being linked to bigger clubs, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see his head turned after finding out his salary. If a club comes in, offering the extortionate wages some of the more elite managers are on, I’d imagine he’d find it difficult to turn down.

Premier League manager salaries, as reported by The Sun:

1. Pep Guardiola – £19m
2. Jurgen Klopp – £16m
3. Antonio Conte – £15m
4. Brendan Rodgers – £10m
5. Mikel Arteta – £8.3m
6. Ralf Rangnick – £8m
7. Marcelo Bielsa – £8m
8. Thomas Tuchel – £7m
9. Ralph Hasenhuttl – £6m
10. Frank Lampard – £5m
11. David Moyes – £5m
12. Steven Gerrard – £5m
13. Roy Hodgson – £4.5m
14. Patrick Vieira – £4m
15. Sean Dyche – £3.5m
16. Eddie Howe – £3m
17. Bruno Lage – £2.5m
18. Graham Potter – £2m
19. Dean Smith – £1.5m
20. Thomas Frank – £1.5m

