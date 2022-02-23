Manchester United reportedly must pay at least €75m if they are to secure the signature of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

According to BILD, Ralf Rangnick is interested in the player he originally brought to Leipzig back in 2019 when he was sporting director. However, with no release clause in his contract and a deal running until 2024, Oliver Mintzlaff has declared him not for sale. It is believed it would take a hefty fee in excess of €75m to convince Leipzig to let the Frenchman go.

Nkunku is having a fine season in the Bundesliga, contributing 22 goals and assists in just 23 league games. In addition to that, he’s managed seven goals in six Champions League games, with a couple of assists on top. After just seven goals in all competitions last season, Nkunku is really coming into his prime and it’s no wonder the club are demanding such a substantial fee for the player.

In terms of suiting Rangnick’s style, Nkunku would be a perfect fit. Dynamic and energetic, he is used to a pressing system which Leipzig have employed over the years. Although Rangnick may not be the permanent manager at Manchester United, with a background role the transfer could still happen. Whether the new manager coming in will want a player like Nkunku remains to be seen but he’s one of the most exciting young talents in world football.