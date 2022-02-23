Manchester United midfielder Fred has described the appointment of an interim manager as “strange”.

“It’s a bit strange,” Fred told TNT Sports Brazil, as translated by the Daily Mail.

“I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long term plan. I think it’s a little bit bad for us not to have one.”

Whether Fred is right or wrong in what he’s saying, questioning the appointment of a manager when he’s still in charge is playing with fire.

The Brazilian isn’t a regular starter, nor is he playing exceptionally well, so he is taking a huge risk in saying these sort of things.

Understandably, Fred wants a long term vision for the club, understanding which manager is going to be there next season and what direction they are heading in.

Fred was speaking ahead of Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, where Manchester United look to save their season by advancing into the next round.

With the Premier League title fading into the distance and being eliminated from all domestic cup competitions, the only trophy available for Ralf Rangnick’s side is this one.

If United were to get knocked out over the two legs and fail to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season, you’d expect the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to be heading out the door.