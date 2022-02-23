It’s been a long time since Arsenal were bottom of the Premier League and supporters were screaming for Mikel Arteta to be sacked.

The Spaniard weathered the storm and, at the current time, sees his side sat in sixth place but with games in hand on all of the five clubs above them. Win those, and they’ll be in fourth and only two points behind Chelsea in third.

Champions League qualification is very much within their own hands if they’re able to continue on the same path as they have for the last few months.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool?

There will be difficult days to come of course, and not having bought anyone in the winter transfer market could come back to haunt them, however, there’s no reason why Arteta can’t steer the team to where he wants them to be.

The Arsenal hierarchy certainly believe he’s the man for the job, with The Sun reporting that they’re set to offer Arteta a bumper pay rise of 60 percent which would put him on £8.3m per year, the same amount that Arsene Wenger was paid in his final season.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Mikel Arteta addresses possibility of extending Arsenal contract Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of star midfielder Liverpool could take advantage of Italian giants need to sell star man this summer

It’s an incredible show of confidence from the Kroenke’s but it does give Arteta the long-term security of being able to make good on his vision for the club.

The Sun report that his current deal is due to run out in 16 months but the board are keen to tie him down to a new deal as soon as practicable.