Newcastle United star may not feature again this season

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Kieran Trippier may not play again this season, according to Ben Dinnery of Premier Injuries.

Dinnery, who has a background in medicine and data analysis, doesn’t expect Trippier to feature again this season, despite Eddie Howe saying they’re hopeful.

“If things go really well and Newcastle are safe, they will target him ready for pre-season.” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“We need to understand that this is a serious setback.” He added.

Kieran Trippier scored his first goal for Newcastle United against Everton.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona’s Dembele replacement could be snatched away from them by Tottenham
Barcelona keen to poach Arsenal and Chelsea transfer targets if they miss out on Haaland
Inter Milan and Bayern Munich to battle it out for Chelsea star

Trippier has been a fantastic addition to this Newcastle side so far, contributing not only defensively but in front of goal also. He’s been a key factor to them being unbeaten in five Premier League games and Howe will be gutted to lose an experienced head going into a relegation battle.

More Stories Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.