Kieran Trippier may not play again this season, according to Ben Dinnery of Premier Injuries.

Dinnery, who has a background in medicine and data analysis, doesn’t expect Trippier to feature again this season, despite Eddie Howe saying they’re hopeful.

“If things go really well and Newcastle are safe, they will target him ready for pre-season.” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“We need to understand that this is a serious setback.” He added.

Trippier has been a fantastic addition to this Newcastle side so far, contributing not only defensively but in front of goal also. He’s been a key factor to them being unbeaten in five Premier League games and Howe will be gutted to lose an experienced head going into a relegation battle.